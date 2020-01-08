Chancellor of Cuba calls for revitalizing CELAC

MEXICO CITY, Mexico.- Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez advocated in Mexico to revitalize the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

In several meetings with Chancellors and personalities from the region attending the installation ceremony of the CELAC Pro Tempore presidency that Mexico officially assumes this Wednesday, the head of Cuban diplomacy remarked the importance of the agency for the sake of integration.

Through his Twitter account Rodriguez highlighted the fraternal exchange with Denis Moncada, Chancellor of Nicaragua, and referred to a cordial meeting with Felipe Sola, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Argentina.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba arrived on Tuesday in Mexico City at the head of the island delegation participating in the two CELAC events, a ministerial meeting and the presidency installation ceremony.

Cuban Chancellor Continues Exchanges with Leaders of the Region

Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, continues in Mexico, as part of his participation in the ceremony of the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla reported on his fraternal exchange with Venezuelan Vice-President Jorge Rodriguez, where both representatives reiterated Cuba’s support for the Bolivarian nation and its government.

The head of Cuban diplomacy spoke with his Panamanian counterpart, Alejandro Ferrer, with whom he discussed the good state of relations between the two countries, and the willingness to continue with the bonds of cooperation, respect and friendship.

The Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodriguez, National Coordinator of CELAC, met on Wednesday with Efrain Guadarrama, Director General of Regional Agencies and Mechanisms of Mexico.