Chancellor of Cuba calls for action against climate change

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Cuban Chancellor, Bruno Rodriguez called this Wednesday to act against climate change, considered a threat to survival and whose effects are already irreversible.

The last decade is the hottest to date and 2019 is confirmed as the second warmest year since records, the Foreign Affairs Minister noted on Twitter.

The World Meteorological Organization warned that heat waves in recent years have been the deadliest, affected all continents, and set record national temperature records, joined by fires, tropical cyclones, floods and drought.

Despite this data, politicians like U.S. President Donald Trump insist on denying the effects of global climate change, which impact socio-economic development and environment.