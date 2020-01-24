We have seen a committed people, said the President of Cuba

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.- Led by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the second government visit to the province of Sancti Spíritus will conclude this Friday.

At the end of yesterday’s visit to the Colonial Art Museum in the National Monument village, he spoke to the people who were waiting for him at the exit and said: ‘We have seen a cultured, decent and committed people.

An expression that filled Olga Hernandez with pride and those who applauded and committed themselves to do more every day to have the historic area of the fourth Cuban village with the title of Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In words to Prensa Latina, Olga said that she loves every stone, house, spiritual corner and will continue to contribute to the preservation of its cultural richness.

In the evening, the President visited the Multipurpose Hall, which is used for teaching various sports and for holding sporting events.

img src=”/images/2020/enero/24/DC-SS-sala.jpg” style=”width: 100%;” alt=”” />At the National Bus Terminal, he exchanged with passengers on the waiting list who expressed their satisfaction at having a beautiful facility with all the services for travelers.

Diaz-Canel is accompanied by Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers, as well as the highest authorities of the province.