Visible recovery in Havana after tornado

Havana, Cuba.- After one year since the devastating tornado hit Havana, the recovery of the tornado-affected areas is visible.

At the end of December 2019, as many as 10,280 house had been built in Havana – from a 6166-building plan – where much of that difference focused on that of families affected by the tornado.

On Sunday´s night, January 27, inhabitants of Diez de Octubre, Regla, San Miguel del Padrón, Guanabacoa municipalities and part of Eastern Havana experienced a different phenomenon.

During the tornado passing, six people died, over 190 injured, about 5000 evacuees and substantial material damage.

After the passage of the tornado, the technical assessment mechanisms of the effects and sale of construction materials were activated in Havana, which included subsidies for the most needy, and access to credits.

In this regard, all factors closely related to this process were mobilized to expedite the proceedings for those affected.

In housing only, 1 068 total and 1000 partial collapses were reported, 19 damaged facilities in health sector, a maternity home, four polyclinics, 10 doctor’s offices, a community pharmacy, and two nursing homes.