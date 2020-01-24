Tourism and sugar, issues of Cuban economic society in 2019

Havana, Cuba.- The Economic Society of Friends of the Country (SEAP) held workshops in 2019 to boost debate on Cuban strategic issues, such as tourism, sugar and other sectors, local press reported this Thursday.

According to a document from that entity, one of those meetings addressed tourism and development tackling the current situation and perspective of that industry, and was carried out with the collaboration of the School of Tourism of the University of Havana and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA).

Sugar and its contribution to the economic and social development of the country was an activity very alike to the former, in which they discussed issues such as the historical and cultural relevance of agribusiness, the role of innovation, the importance of derivatives and the link with energy and environmental issues.

Another workshop focused on cooperative and solidarity work in urban non-agricultural cooperatives, challenges and perspectives, an aspect that SEAP paid attention to in recent years.

This is an issue whose relevance lies in that it refers to the process of updating the Cuban economic and social model.

The forum was supported by the Latin American Council of Social Sciences (CLACSO) -Cuba program of the University of Havana and the CITMA’s Institute of Philosophy.

SEAP also discussed local development during the period, corresponding to its importance in the economic and social agenda. This workshop was attended by international experts, professors and researchers.