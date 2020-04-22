The number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Cuba amounts to 309

Havana, Cuba.- The number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba amounted to 309 with another 24 new medical discharges, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Tuesday.

That number was reported by the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Durán, in the daily press briefing to update on the subject.

According to the doctor, until yesterday, 2,279 patients had been admitted to hospitals for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, and another 7,337 people were observed at their homes by the system of Primary Health Care.

Dr. Duran reported another 50 positive cases, for a total of 1,137. He regretted the death of two patients (a woman and a man, aged 85 and 65, respectively) for 38 deaths in general.

On the other hand, he pointed out that of patients under treatment, 770 are recovering well, there are 8 in critical state and 10 seriously ill. Yesterday, Durán added, 1,818 persons were tested to determine Covid-19 in Cuba. So far, 30,416 tests have been done.