The challenge is to conquer prosperity, says Cuban president

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed on Saturday that the challenge is to achieve the greatest possible prosperity in spite of the hardships experienced in 2019.

To do so, we need greater, more diverse and higher quality productions, with the added value of science, the president wrote on his Twitter account @DiazCanelB.

The dignitary added that the merit of the resistance was conquered long ago and noted that ‘there is much to be said and done’.

The President added that we also need to ‘give ourselves time to celebrate the year that is coming to an end, full of tensions and challenges, but also full of victories.

In 2019, Cuba underwent hardships, especially economic caused by the escalation of U.S. hostility.

Diaz-Canel himself denounced this situation, which has resulted in the cancellation, restriction and prohibition of cruises, flights, remittances, medical services, financing, fuel transportation and other hostile actions.

There is no area free from persecution, siege nor is there any revolutionary project or action free from defamation, he said in his speech to the National Assembly of People’s Power last December 21.