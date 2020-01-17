Prime Minister denounces U.S. financial persecution against Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is currently the victim of unparalleled financial persecution by the United States, said Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.

Marrero told television station TunasVision that such overkill uses unprecedented measures to do the most damage possible to the Cuban economy and the standard of living of its citizens.

‘An unparalleled financial persecution has been unleashed and we are daily looking for ways to affect the population as little as possible,’ he said in Las Tunas province, east of here, where he is participating with President Miguel Diaz-Canel and members of the Council of Ministers in a government visit.