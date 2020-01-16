Preparations underway in Cuba to elect provincial governors

Havana, Cuba.– The study of the biographies of candidates for provincial governors and vice governors by delegates of Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power is underway today, as part of the process prior to the election of those officials.

The elections will take place on January 18 across Cuba, as established by the schedule published here.

That day, 12,000 municipal delegates will meet simultaneously to elect the provincial governors and vice governors, who were nominated by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

A mock election exercise was carried out last Sunday to ensure every detail was ready to undertake the vote.

The Constitution approved last year establishes that each province should be ruled by a Provincial People’s Power Government made up of a Governor and a Provincial Council.