Havana among FlightNetwork’s preferences

Havana, Cuba.- The Canadian website FlightNetwork chose Havana among the world’s 50 most beautiful cities, ranking 28th on the list.

Named one of the new seven wonders of the world, Havana has so much to offer. The website says that the capital of all Cubans ranked 28th among the beauties not to miss on the planet.

According to FlightNetwork, Havana’s attributes go beyond having an incredible architecture, because it has innumerable attractions.

The website points out that Havana is caught in the warping of the 1950s with its US-made cars and Spanish colonial architecture, so it does not disappoint.

In addition, FlightNetwork considers Cubans are another gift for tourists.

FlightNetwork is a Canadian online travel agency, which started up operation in 1998 in order to compete in the online travel market.

Canada is Cuba’s major tourist-sending market. The Caribbean island receives more than four million foreign holidaymakers every year and has some 70,000 rooms in 300 hotels throughout the country.