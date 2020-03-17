Forest cover grows in Cuba

Havana, cuba.- Cuba’s forest cover grew by 0.26 percent in 2019, thanks to the increase of some 27,200 hectares, official sources reported Monday.

This was 2.6 times more than planned, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture on its activities during the period.

As a result, the country now has 31.49 percent forest cover, the text also stated.

Cuba fulfilled the commitment made at the Rio Summit on climate, to exceed 30 percent forest coverage, Humberto Garcia, director general of the Agro-Forestry Research Institute, told Prensa Latina.

Forests are part of society and a water regulator, and play an important role in mitigating climate change, said Garcia.

The source also pointed out that the island has reached the limit of its forest cover, that is, with reforestation possibilities.

The country is also fulfilling the commitment made at the Rio Summit to plant three hectares for each one used, in order to maintain the high level of forest area.