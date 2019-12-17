Election of Governors and Vice Governors in Cuba next January

Havana,Cuba.- Cuba will hold on January 18, 2020 elections for provincial governors and vice governors, as ordered last Friday by the State Council in the presence of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the national press reported here.

In the suffrage will participate the delegates of the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power of the whole country, who, according to article 75 of the Cuban Constitution, will vote for those who will be responsible for executive-administrative government of the provinces for a period of five years.

The State Council also approved the Decree-Law ‘On mechanization, agricultural drainage and water supply to animals’, which aims to guarantee the legal basis for organizing the development of these activities, sources said.

The regulation also aims to contribute to a more rational use of water, improve hydraulic infrastructure and agricultural equipment, as well as increase productivity and the use of advanced technologies.

In compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic, the said body also made an analysis of the three draft laws that will be submitted for approval at the Fourth Regular Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament), convened for this week.

These are the State Budget for the year 2020; the Law on Organization and Operation of the Parliament and the Council of State; and the Law of Organization and Operation of the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power and the Popular Councils.

The work session held at the National Capitol also approved the Directives of control actions for 2020 of the General Comptroller of the Republic.