Havana, Cuba.- The second government visit to the province of Sancti Spiritus (center), headed by Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, included today tours of a cement factory and a livestock company, important economic centers in that territory.

The Siguaney factory located in the municipality of Taguasco produces white cement and thus contributes to the rehabilitation, conservation and construction of new buildings, a priority for the Cuban government, the presidency detailed on Twitter.

The working agenda included an exchange at the Managuaco Livestock Company, which is vital for contributing to the production of food for Cuban families.

Diaz-Canel and members of the Council of Ministers began the second government visit to Sancti Spiritus in Uruguay sugar cane factory in Jatibonico municipality, where they discussed the progress of the sugar cane harvest.

The tour will evaluate the measures previously taken there as part of the central government’s strategy to connect with the solutions to the problems in the territories, the Presidency announced.