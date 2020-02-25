Diaz-Canel recalls constitutional referendum day in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted today on his Twitter account the first anniversary of the referendum where eight million Cubans said yes to the new Constitution.

I voted yes because although the path is challenging, we did not give up touching the stars. Our Constitution defends our independence, sovereignty and the rights of the Cuban people, he said on the social network, and he posted an article from the Granma newspaper on the subject.

Granma’s text described as transcendental the process of construction and approval of the new Law of Laws, which guarantees the continuity of the revolutionary project and is at the same time the starting point towards a new stage of work.

The Guidelines, the Development Plan until 2030 and the Conceptualization of the Cuban economic and social model, showed us that the Cuba of these times demanded transformations, to make our social system more sustainable, developed, proactive, and therefore, fairer and richer in opportunities, noted the article.

It also describes the subsequent processes for the approval of the legal and regulatory framework that allow the implementation of its content, such as the reorganization of the State and Government structures to make them more functional, efficient and objective.