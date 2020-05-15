Cuba’s early response to contain pandemic highlighted

Havana, Cuba.- Jose Moya, representative of the World Health Organization-Pan American Health Organization (WHO-PAHO) in Cuba, highlighted the early response of this country in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Moya told national television on Thursday that Health professionals and the scientific community are carrying out a positive work in fighting this disease.

He also highlighted the solidarity work of the members of the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade against Disasters and Serious Epidemics, created on September 19, 2005 by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

The WHO-PAHO representative stressed that the help by Cuban doctors to stop the spreading of the pandemic in 23 countries shows their prestige, solidarity and the prestige of medicine in the Caribbean island.