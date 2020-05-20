Cuba’s authorities keep the alarm about SARS-CoV-2 virus

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s authorities raised yesterday the alarm about SARS-CoV-2 virus despite the encouraging behavior of the Covid-19 pandemic recently.

The temporary working group of the Cuban executive led by Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel analyzed the country’s favorable situation in the face of the disease on their daily meeting. There, they stood out not to drop any guard despite the tendency to decrease the number of new Covid-19 cases, noting the saying, one swallow doesn’t make a summer.

The Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal pointed out that Matanzas, Havana and Villa Clara are the provinces with a higher incidence rate in the last two weeks.

Portal called for citizens to use the application that measures the health condition of people, which use has lately decreased.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Havana Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, referred to the epidemiological scenario of the country’s capital, where those admitted to hospitals represent 29 percent, which indicates little pressure on the healthcare system.

The governor of Matanzas also spoke about all actions there. A region where 12 of the 13 municipalities reported cases; in addition to a local transmission event in the Faustino Perez hospital, resulting in 46 patients after carrying out over 1,000 PCR tests.

Besides, Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero unfolded crimes detected in different territories and reiterated the need to continue confronting the illegalities that have a negative impact on the fight against the pandemic.