Cuban science is indispensable to fight Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Public Health Minister Jose Angel Portal said on Tuesday that the application of science and the results from that sector have been indispensable to fight Covid-19.

He noted the impressive unity achieved by researchers and health professionals in this battle, including 51 innovation and development projects, 23 of which have resulted from joint efforts among centers from the entrepreneurial group Biocubafarma.

Portal noted on the Mesa Redonda (Round Table) radio and TV program that three new clinical trials were approved for development on the basis of products and combinations of medications created by the domestic industry, and there is already the third version of the protocol to treat Covid-19 in order to have early knowledge about the symptoms.

It is worth noting the use of the serum from plasma donated by 43 patients who recovered from Covid-19, which has benefited nine patients with favorable results.

Portal also mentioned the preventive administration of several homeopathic products at elderly homes and psychiatric hospitals to protect those groups of people from possible contagion, a program that will spread to the entire capital.

Another Cubans scientific breakthrough is Biomodulina T, an immune stimulant that has considerably reduced acute respiratory diseases at elderly homes, and 5,280 doses of which have been distributed in those health centers.