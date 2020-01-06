Cuban province recalls Freedom Caravan led by Fidel Castro

Ciego de Avila, Cuba.- Outstanding youths from the economic and social spheres on Sunday commemorated the 62nd anniversary of the Freedom Caravan, led by Fidel Castro, as it passed through this central Cuban province.

The rally took place in the same section of the central road of Ciego de Avila, where the people of this city welcomed the Rebel Army members more than six decades ago, after the January 1 victory.

bearing Cuban and the 26 de Julio Movement flags and dressed in olive green uniforms, the youths from Ciego de Avila confirmed their duty to the country and reaffirmed their commitment to the Cuban Revolution and the legacy of its historic leader.

Young Communist League First Secretary in Ciego de Avila, Leanet Pazos, said that reenacting historic events such as this one is a lesson for everyone and especially for the new generation of Cubans.

The caravan started its route on January 2 in Santiago de Cuba and arrived in Havana on January 8, after having crossed all Cuban provinces, as the Freedom Caravan led by Fidel Castro did in 1959, following the defeat of the Fulgencio Batista dictatorship.