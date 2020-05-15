Cuban President regrets USA does not cooperate in fighting terrorism

Havana, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, stated that the United States does not cooperate in the fight against terrorism, and is in complicity with those actions against Cuba.

‘Cuba is still waiting for the results of the investigation and measures against the terrorist who attacked (the Cuban embassy) in Washington,’ the president tweeted regarding the attack that took place on April 30th.

In another tweet, the president remarked that the United States government broke the record of cynicism and went from silence to insult, in clear reference to the reinstatement of Cuba on the State Department list of countries that cooperate with terrorism.

The dignitary then said that the United States went from exaltation and complicity with terrorism to including Cuba on a ‘spurious’ list, accusing Cuba, the victim, of not cooperating against terrorism.

In yet another message, Díaz-Canel stressed that the United States ‘lies and offends Cuba because it cannot answer us truthfully without accusing itself of a terrorist attack on (the Cuban embassy in the United States).’

The US State Department announced Wednesday that it has reinstated Cuba to the list of nations that ‘do not cooperate with counter-terrorist efforts.’

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez described the list as ‘spurious’, and expressed regret that the United States did not condemn or respond to questions about the terrorist attack against the Cuban legation in Washington on April 30th.

For his part, the director general of the United States of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, tweeted saying there is a long history of terrorist acts committed by the United States government against his country.