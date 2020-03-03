Cuban president receives King Letsie III of Lesotho

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel received King Letsie III of Lesotho with whom he held talks in the context of the official visit the African monarch is carrying out in Cuba.

Letsie III paid tribute on Monday to National Hero Jose Marti by laying a wreath at the monument erected to that independence hero at the Revolution Square in Havana.

According to his agenda, Letsie III and his delegation will tour the Latin American School of Medicine and other cultural and educational institutions in this capital.

This third visit to Cuba of King Letsie III of Lesotho confirms both nation’s will to continue strengthening the historic ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation for more than four decades, based on mutual respect, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said upon announcing the visit.

The document also reaffirmed the invariable nature of the relations with Africa, and particularly with the Kingdom of Lesotho, and the commitment to continue strengthening the bilateral ties in all possible areas.

Cuba and Lesotho are working to boost cooperation projects in health and sports, which were expanded in 2019.