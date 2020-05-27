Cuban airports reconditioned to offer better services

Havana, Cuba.-rSeveral Cuban airports are refurbishing their facilities and carrying out maintenance, painting and repair work, with the aim of offering better services to passengers, once operations — suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic — are resumed.

At the José Martí International Airport in the capital, workers are finishing repair work of the roofs, false ceilings and floors of the various terminals, according to the Cuban Aviation Corporation on its official Twitter account.

Also, in the hangar of the airfield itself, the most important in the country, the last stage of exterior painting of the aircraft model CU-T1548, which will begin to perform new functions. In addition, assembly work of Russian aircraft model AN-2 continues, equipment that will benefit two key sectors of the economy: agriculture and tourism.

At the Jardines del Rey International Airport, in the northern part of the city, its staff continues with cleaning and maintenance work in the different areas of the facility.

And under rigorous measures to avoid the contagion and propagation of COVID-19, an intense work of reorganization, cleaning, painting and veneering is carried out by the workers of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero.

In early April, Cuban air terminals ceased their international operations as part of the social isolation and coronavirus prevention measures established by the Cuban government.