Cuba with 726 Covid-19 positives and 121 medical discharges in total

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban health authorities announced today that 57 patients tested positive for Covid-19, a figure that rises to 726 confirmed cases, while 29 received medical discharge in the last hours.

Of a total of 2,076 samples evaluated, 57 were positive for the SARS-cov-2 virus. The country accumulates 17 thousand 133 samples carried out, indicates the daily report of the Ministry of Public Health, which discloses the epidemiological situation in relation to Covid-19.

In the usual morning press conference, the national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Durán also detailed that 29 people recovered from the disease, which number now reaches 121.

However, it drew attention to the 36 positive cases of asymptomatic patients of the total of 57 confirmed.

Two thousand 305 patients are admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, and another eight thousand 360 are closely followed in their homes, from the Primary Health Care, Durán explained.

He regretted the death of three people: two men and one woman, aged 62, 83 and 75 respectively, to date 21 people have died in Cuba.

Since the first case was released on March 11, Cuba has been working hard on a mega-plan to stop the spread of this disease, which now has a fatality of more than six percent on the planet.