Cuba to elect provincial governors on January 18

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba will elect provincial governors and deputy governors on January 18 in the context of the constitutional reform that ended last year in the Caribbean nation, local media reported.

Granma newspaper noted that in order to elect these officials, delegates of Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power will meet to cast their votes.

The new Constitution, approved last year, establishes a Provincial Government of People’s Power in each province, made up of a Governor and a Provincial Council, the according to the report.

This political figure has the fundamental mission of promoting the economic and social development of his/her territory and acts as a coordinator between the central structures of the State and the municipalities.

The constitutional reform process began in June 2018 and ended with the approval of the new Constitution in April last year.

