Cuba studies prevention strategies to return to normal

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is currently studying prevention strategies to return to normal after the health situation caused by the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the Caribbean country.

On Tuesday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero highlighted the actions of the Ministries of Industry and Construction to maintain the vitality of services without reporting major outbreaks of infection.

During the daily meeting to analyze the plan against the new coronavirus, headed by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Marrero called for reinforcing security measures to prevent future events of local transmission of the COVID-19. He said: “This will make it easier for us to follow the protocols that have been successful to date when the recovery begins.” At the meeting, the top leaders acknowledged the downward trend in cases with COVID-19 in the country.

Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal said that 2,022 patients remain in hospitals and isolation centers, a figure that has been steadily decreasing since April 22nd when the maximum peak was identified with 10,742 people suspected of having the virus.

However, they stressed that the best scenario should not generate overconfidence and insisted on the need for monitoring, prevention and control of the disease, particularly in places that reported outbreaks of the pandemic.