Cuba reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

Havana, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 17 new cases of COVID-19, for an total of 1,783 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. There are a total of 77 who have died from COVID-19 in Cuba.

To date, 1,229 patients have recovered — with an additional 36 released from hospitals during the day on Sunday.