Cuba reports 1,603 recoveries from Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health reported on Thusrday 30 new recoveries for a total of 1,603 patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology of that entity, unfolded both data on the daily press briefing to update on the impact of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus in the country.

The total number of recoveries represents 84 percent of the 1,908 cases in Cuba, set out the doctor, reporting eight new Covid-19 cases after having carried out 1,743 tests yesterday.

He regretted the death on Wednesday of a 78-year-old patient from Havana, amounting the death toll to 80.

Meanwhile, Duran explained that of all patients, 218 have stable clinical evolution, two were evacuated to their countries of origin, one is in critical condition and there are four severe cases.

Again, the epidemiologist recommended complying with protective measures and government guidelines to prevent the spread of SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.