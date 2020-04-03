Cuba has 13 new Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Havana, Cuba.- A sum of 13 Covid-19 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals after overcoming all symptoms caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, reported the Ministry of Public Health.
Health authorities explained that discharges are given after watching that patients have not developed symptoms for 15 days favorably evolving; then, they will be under surveillance at their homes.
Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.