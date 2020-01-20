Cuba elects governors and vice governors

Habana, Cuba.- Proposed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, all candidates were elected with more than 93% of votes, and no one won all votes.
Here the list of governors and vice governors who will hold their posts on February 8:
Pinar del Rio
Governor: Ruben Ramos Moreno
Percentage of votes: 99.44%
Vice governor: Niurka Rodriguez Hernandez
Percentage of votes: 96.61%
Artemisa
Governor: Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez
Percentage of votes: 99.10%
Vice governor: Yamina Duarte Duarte
Percentage of votes: 97.59%
Havana
Governor: Reinaldo Garcia Zapata
Percentage of votes: 98.24%
Vice governor: Yanet Hernandez Perez
Percentage of votes: 94.95%
Mayabeque
Governor: Tamara Valido Benitez
Percentage of votes: 94.73%
Vice governor: Manuel Aguiar Lamas
Percentage of votes: 93.67%
Matanzas
Governor: Mario Felipe Sabines Lorenzo
Percentage of votes: 98.00%
Vice governor: Marieta Caridad Poey Zamora
Percentage of votes: 96.94%
Villa Clara
Governor: Alberto Lopez Diaz
Percentage of votes: 98.78%
Vice governor: Milaxy Yanet Sanchez Armas
Percentage of votes: 98.47%
Cienfuegos
Governor: Alexandre Corona Quintero
Percentage of votes: 99.03%
Vice governor: Yolexis Rodriguez Armada
Percentage of votes: 97.86%
Sancti Spiritus
Governor: Teresita Romero Rodriguez
Percentage of votes: 95.00%
Vice governor: Frank Osbel Cañizares Rodriguez
Percentage of votes: 97.81%
Ciego de Avila
Governor: Tomas Alexis Martin Venegas
Percentage of votes: 99.63%
Vice governor: Ania Rosa Francisco Malde
Percentage of votes: 97.25%
Camagüey
Governor: Yoseily Gongora Lopez
Percentage of votes: 98.24%
Vice governor: Carmen Maria Hernandez Requejo
Percentage of votes: 97.65%
Las Tunas
Governor: Jaime Ernesto Chiang Vega
Percentage of votes: 99.85%
Vice governor: Yelenys Tornet Menendez
Percentage of votes: 97.71%
Holguin
Governor: Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez
Percentage of votes: 97.74%
Vice governor: Yunia Perez Hernandez
Percentage of votes: 95.81%
Granma
Governor: Francisco Alexis Escribano Cruz
Percentage of votes: 95.69%
Vice governor: Yanetsy Terry Gutierrez
Percentage of votes: 99.68%
Santiago de Cuba
Governor: Beatriz Johnson Urrutia
Percentage of votes: 99.58%
Vice governor: Manuel Falcon Hernandez
Percentage of votes: 95.76%
Guantanamo
Governor: Emilio Matos Mosqueda
Percentage of votes: 99.83%
Vice governor: Alis Azahares Torreblanca
Percentage of votes: 98.81%