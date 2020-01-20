Cuba elects governors and vice governors

Habana, Cuba.- Proposed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, all candidates were elected with more than 93% of votes, and no one won all votes.

Here the list of governors and vice governors who will hold their posts on February 8:

Pinar del Rio

Governor: Ruben Ramos Moreno

Percentage of votes: 99.44%

Vice governor: Niurka Rodriguez Hernandez

Percentage of votes: 96.61%

Artemisa

Governor: Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez

Percentage of votes: 99.10%

Vice governor: Yamina Duarte Duarte

Percentage of votes: 97.59%

Havana

Governor: Reinaldo Garcia Zapata

Percentage of votes: 98.24%

Vice governor: Yanet Hernandez Perez

Percentage of votes: 94.95%

Mayabeque

Governor: Tamara Valido Benitez

Percentage of votes: 94.73%

Vice governor: Manuel Aguiar Lamas

Percentage of votes: 93.67%

Matanzas

Governor: Mario Felipe Sabines Lorenzo

Percentage of votes: 98.00%

Vice governor: Marieta Caridad Poey Zamora

Percentage of votes: 96.94%

Villa Clara

Governor: Alberto Lopez Diaz

Percentage of votes: 98.78%

Vice governor: Milaxy Yanet Sanchez Armas

Percentage of votes: 98.47%

Cienfuegos

Governor: Alexandre Corona Quintero

Percentage of votes: 99.03%

Vice governor: Yolexis Rodriguez Armada

Percentage of votes: 97.86%

Sancti Spiritus

Governor: Teresita Romero Rodriguez

Percentage of votes: 95.00%

Vice governor: Frank Osbel Cañizares Rodriguez

Percentage of votes: 97.81%

Ciego de Avila

Governor: Tomas Alexis Martin Venegas

Percentage of votes: 99.63%

Vice governor: Ania Rosa Francisco Malde

Percentage of votes: 97.25%

Camagüey

Governor: Yoseily Gongora Lopez

Percentage of votes: 98.24%

Vice governor: Carmen Maria Hernandez Requejo

Percentage of votes: 97.65%

Las Tunas

Governor: Jaime Ernesto Chiang Vega

Percentage of votes: 99.85%

Vice governor: Yelenys Tornet Menendez

Percentage of votes: 97.71%

Holguin

Governor: Julio Cesar Estupiñan Rodriguez

Percentage of votes: 97.74%

Vice governor: Yunia Perez Hernandez

Percentage of votes: 95.81%

Granma

Governor: Francisco Alexis Escribano Cruz

Percentage of votes: 95.69%

Vice governor: Yanetsy Terry Gutierrez

Percentage of votes: 99.68%

Santiago de Cuba

Governor: Beatriz Johnson Urrutia

Percentage of votes: 99.58%

Vice governor: Manuel Falcon Hernandez

Percentage of votes: 95.76%

Guantanamo

Governor: Emilio Matos Mosqueda

Percentage of votes: 99.83%

Vice governor: Alis Azahares Torreblanca

Percentage of votes: 98.81%