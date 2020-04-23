Cuba accumulates 1,235 confirmed cases with Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, April 22, 3,359 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 5,681 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 967 cases were studied, resulting in 46 positive samples. The country accumulates 34 thousand 243 samples carried out and one thousand 235 positive (3.6%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 46 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of 1,235 in the country.

The 46 new confirmed cases were Cuban. Of them, 40 were confirmed cases´ contacts and 6 the source of infection is not accurate. Of the 46 diagnosed cases, 25 (54.3%) were men and 21 (45.6%) women. The worst-affected age groups were: under-40s with 24 cases (52.1%), followed by the 40-60-year-old group with 12 cases (26.0%). 65.2% (30) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

Places of residence of the 46 confirmed cases by provinces and municipalities are as follows:

Pinar del Rio: 15 (14 from Guane municipality and one from Pinar del Río)

Havana: 17 (5 from Guanabacoa municipality; Habana del Este and Centro Habana 3 each; Playa and Marianao 2 each; Boyeros and Diez de Octubre 1 each)

Matanzas: 4 (municipalities of Matanzas, Pedro Betancourt, Colon and Cardenas 1 each)

Villa Clara: 7 (5 from Santa Clara municipality and 2 from Placetas)

Santiago de Cuba: 1 (from Santiago de Cuba municipality)

Guantanamo: 1 (from Guantanamo municipality)

Island of Youth Special Municipality: 1

Details of the 46 confirmed cases:

Pinar del Rio

29-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Río province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 24 contacts are kept under surveillance.

29-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Pinar del Rio municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 45, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Río province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

61-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 2, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

25-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

32-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 53, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

7-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

58-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 81, Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 30, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

36-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 71, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Rio province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

36-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guane municipality, Pinar del Río province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 62 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Havana

74-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 71, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 34, resident in Boyeros municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 32 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 54, resident in La Habana Vieja municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

15-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 46, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 51, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

20-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Diez de Octubre municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 37, resident in La Habana Vieja municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 61, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

33-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 50, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 50, resident in Guanabacoa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

30-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Playa municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 51, resident in Marianao municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

32-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in La Habana del Este municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 19, resident in Marianao municipality, Havana province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Matanzas

Cuban citizen, 54, resident in Matanzas municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 75, resident in Pedro Betancourt municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 18, resident in Colon municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 13 contacts are kept under surveillance.

66-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cardenas municipality, Matanzas province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Villa Clara

49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Placetas municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 19 contacts are kept under surveillance.

49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

10-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of previously confirmed cases 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 31, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 76, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 41, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A contact of previously confirmed cases. 16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

A 45-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Placetas municipality, Villa Clara province. Contact of previously confirmed cases. 15 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Santiago de Cuba

Cuban citizen, 24, resident in the municipality of Santiago de Cuba municipality, province of the same name. A contact of a previously confirmed case. 26 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Guantanamo

Cuban citizen of 87 years of age, resident in Guantanamo municipality, province of the same name. The source of infection is being investigated. 20 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Island of Youth

23-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Island of Youth Special Municipality. A contact of previously confirmed cases.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of 1,235 patients diagnosed with the disease, 811 have a stable clinical evolution, 43 deaths (three in the day), two evacuated and 365 medical discharges (24 more yesterday). 10 patients are reported in a critical condition and four patients in a severe condition.

Patients reported in a critical condition:

41-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Havana. She has a history of diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, obesity, Cushing Syndrome. She is admitted to Luis Diaz Soto Hospital. She continues with clinical and radiological improvement, afebrile, with unchanged arterial ischemic lesion of lower left limb, lowering the ventilatory parameters, hemodynamically stable. She remains reported in a critical condition.

67-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Centro Habana, Havana. She is admitted to Salvador Allende Hospital. She is afebrile, abundant bronchial secretions, with mechanical ventilation, moderate respiratory distress, unstable Hemodynamically, Rx chest major infiltrating inflammatory in lower 2/3 of both hemithorax. She remains reported in a critical condition.

A 62-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Havana. He has a history of high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and psoriasis. He made a feverish peak of 38 0C, with mechanical ventilation, moderate respiratory distress. Stable hemodynamically, chest Rx. with inflammatory lesions in 2/3 below predominance of right hemithorax. He remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 84, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. She is stable without new complications, afebrile. abundant bronchial secretions, ventilated, moderate respiratory distress. Hemodynamically stable. Rx thorax inflammatory lesions in right hemithorax and 2/3 lower left hemithorax. She remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 60, living in Marianao, Havana. He has a history of diabetes mellitus and morbid obesity. He is admitted to the Salvador Allende Hospital with dyspnoea, which increases during early morning, it becomes necessary to intubate and ventilate, being transferred to Intensive Care Therapy. She is with mechanical ventilation, light breathing distress. Unstable hemodynamically, Hyperglycemic difficult to control. Rx chest inflammatory lesions spread in both lung fields. I She is reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 80 years old, resident in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality. A history of arterial hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ischemic heart disease. Found afebrile, surgically performed through acute abdomen, with crooked left ovary cyst with abundant intra-abdominal blood, mechanical ventilation. Unstable hemodynamically, Rx chest signs of pulmonary emphysema, fibrosis and inflammatory to predominance of left vertex and all right hemithorax. She remains reported in a critical condition.

Cuban citizen, 54. He resides in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality

, Havana. History of high blood pressure. He entered Intermediate Care with coughing, fever, decay and progressive shortness of breath, he was ventilated and moved to Intensive Therapy. He is afebrile, ventilated with light respiratory distress. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with bilateral inflammatory lesions. He remains reported in a critical condition.

59-year-old Cuban citizen, she resides in Havana. History of bronchial asthma and morbid obesity. She developed coughing, decay and progressive dyspnoea, moved to Intensive Care Therapy due to increase of picture. She is ventilated with moderate respiratory distress, hemodynamically stable, chest Rx with inflammatory lesions to right predominance. She is reported in a serious condition.

73-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santa Clara municipality, Villa Clara province. A history of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, ischemic cardiopathy and ischemic stroke, with motor sequel to right hemiplegia. Patient who performs suicidal attempt, incomplete hanging, so he is admitted to Arnaldo Milian Hospital, where he begins with respiratory symptoms, he is taken sample for PCR that is positive and is moved to the Manuel Fajardo Hospital. He has mechanical ventilation through tracheostomy, hemodynamically stable. Rx chest. interstitial opacity at the infra-clavicular vertex and for right spinning, as well as in the outer region of left hemithorax. He remains reported in a critical condition.

77-year-old Cuban citizen. History of arterial hypertension and chronic renal insufficiency grade III. He enter Intensive Care Therapy with disorientation and agitation, respiratory distress, mechanical ventilation. Hemodynamically stable. Gasometry with metabolic acidosis. He is reported in a critical condition.

Patients reported in a serious condition:

Cuban citizen, 55, Colon municipality, Matanzas province. Personal Pathological Background. bronchial asthma. She was admitted to UCIM Room of Colon due to cough, expectoration and marked dyspnea, she is performed PCR and as a positive result she is moved to Therapy at Mario Munoz Hospital. She is stable without new complications, ventilates spontaneously, Chest Rx with radiological improvement, hemodynamically stable. She is reported in a serious condition.

53-year-old Cuban citizen. With a history of diabetes mellitus. She has productive wet cough, mobilizing secretions, fever of 38 0C for one hour, non-invasive ventilation starts, improving renal function, good diuresis, hemodynamically stable. She is reported in a serious condition.

49-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Santiago de Cuba municipality. With a history of arterial hypertension. He has spontaneous ventilation, hemodynamically stable, Rx chest persists inflammatory lesions spread in both hemithorax. He is reported in a serious condition.

90-year-old Cuban citizen, lives in Baracoa, Guantanamo. History of chronic gastritis, cardiosclerosis and heart failure. He was in the Guantanamo isolation center for being in contact of a positive case. He enters therapy due to a picture of ventricular dysfunction and tachycardia, he spontaneously ventilates. Hemodynamically stable. He is reported in a serious condition.

Unfortunately, three deaths occurred:

Cuban citizen, 74. He resided in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. History of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma. He exhibited clinical and gasometric worsening, hemodynamically unstable, without response to measurements and proceedings performed. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

Cuban citizen, 86. She resided in Cerro, Havana. A history of bronchial asthma and senile dementia. She spent 7 days in intensive care, oliguric, hyperglycemic, hypotension, mechanical ventilation. Rx chest signs of pulmonary emphysema, fibrosis and inflammatory lesions to predominance of 1/3 lower right. She held cardio-respiratory arrest event at 10.00 pm on April 20, after resuscitation was maintained with significant respiratory commitment and hemodynamic instability, without response to measures and proceedings carried out, until her death yesterday, April 22. We deeply regret what happened and convey to her family and friends our deepest condolences.

87-year-old Cuban citizen, resided in Guantanamo municipality. History of arterial hypertension, ischemic cardiopathy, idiopathic ulcerative colitis and follow-up by Urology service for a suspected prostate carcinoma. He was admitted with diagnosis of Extra-hospital bacterial bronchoneumony, was tested for COVID-19, positive and sampled for PCR. He was polypneic, hypertensive and short of breath. He began with marked anxiety, trying to sit in bed loses consciousness, with cyanosis, relaxation of sphincters and presence of a cardiorespiratory arrest so cardiopulmonary resuscitation is performed, without response. Positive PCR result to COVID-19 is received. We deeply regret what happened and convey to his family and friends our deepest condolences.

Until April 22, 182 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported with 2 million 520 thousand 522 confirmed cases (+88,632) and 176,786 deaths (+6,927) with a lethality of 7.01% (0.03).

In the Americas region, 979 thousand 282 confirmed cases (+ 44 thousand 927) are reported, 38.85% of the total reported cases in the world, are reported, with 52 thousand 686 deaths (+ 3 thousand 081) for a lethality of 5.38% (+0.07).