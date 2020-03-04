All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Continuity of Japan-Cuba relations is guaranteed

National News
Tokyo, Japan.- Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Suzuki Keisuke assured the continuity of political and economic-commercial relations with Cuba, the Cuban Embassy said on Wednesday.

Suzuki, who is also a legislator from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, recalled the coincidence of criteria between Japan and Cuba on international issues, and assured the possibility of expanding bilateral cooperation in the future for mutual benefit.

According to the source, Cuban Ambassador Miguel Ramirez updated Suzuki Keisuke on the most recent measures taken by the United States to intensify the blockade against Cuba.

He emphasized the strengthening of the extraterritorial effects of the US blockade against Cuba, which has significantly affected Cuba’s economic, commercial and financial ties with other countries, including Japan.

Diplomatic relations between Japan and Cuba were established in late 1929, were severed during World War II and were resumed in November 1952.

