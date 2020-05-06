A total of 47 medical discharges from Covid-19 in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The director of epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Duran, reported this Wednesday that 47 sick patients were discharged from Covid-19, for a total of 1,000 recovered in the country.

He underlined at a press conference in this capital that more people recovered were reported than those diagnosed with the disease.

He also celebrated the fact that in the last 24 hours no patient affected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus died in Cuba, with a total of 69.

Duran stressed the good news from the improvement of the protocols to deal with this disease with a wide range of national medicines.

During the last date analyzed, Cuba registered 18 new cases of Covid-19 infection, for a total of 1,703.

Of the 18 cases, 10 are women, and the rest are men, said Duran.