31 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Cuba, for a total of 170

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported today that 31 new cases with the Covid-19 disease were confirmed in this country, 29 of them Cuban, for a total of 170 affected patients.

According to official information, of the 170 cases confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus to date, 153 have a favorable evolution, three are in critical condition, five in serious condition, four died, four received medical discharge and one was evacuated.

A total of 2,681 patients are admitted for clinical-epidemiological surveillance in the isolation and care centers created for this purpose.

The Minsap reiterated that the largest of the Antilles has a network of laboratories and the necessary means for the diagnosis of this type of coronavirus.

Cuba adopts a plan of measures to minimize the expansion of Covid-19 in the country, with a multisectoral approach, for which the highest authorities insist on social isolation and self-responsibility as ways to curb contagion.

Health authorities insist on the importance of being aware of reporting any kind of symptoms and isolating themselves immediately from family and friends.