Venezuela’s President Highlights Work of Bolivarian Police

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro Moros acknowledged this Friday the Bolivarian National Police´s work on the tenth anniversary of its creation.

In a message posted on Twitter, the head of State praised the discipline and commitment of security officials who safeguard the tranquility and well-being of the Homeland.

On December 20, 2009, Commander Hugo Chavez created that police force to protect the people, during the broadcast number 346 of Alo Presidente Sunday program.

This body is based on respect, progressive and differentiated use of force and a humanist action in the treatment of situations of violence, risk, harm, and vulnerability of people and property.