Venezuelan Government Rates Fire as Terrorist Act

Venezuelan Government Rates Fire as Terrorist Act

Nestor Reverol reported that the fire occurred at the National Electoral Council was a terrorist act.

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuelan Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Nestor Reverol reported that the fire occurred the previous Saturday at the National Electoral Council in Miranda state was a terrorist act.

Reverol said the attack on Venezuela’s electoral system was intentional and for destabilizing purposes to destroy its functioning structures.

The accident caused the total destruction of the property, where more than 40 thousand voting machines, different self-identification systems and other components of the Venezuelan electoral management body’s technology park were kept.

The large fire was recorded in a warehouse of the National Electoral Council in Miranda state, where materials needed to hold elections, including voting machines, were kept.

