Venezuela Receives Tests for Covid-19

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuela’s Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez received more than 4,000 tests from China, as well as medicines and reagents needed, to address the health contingency for the new coronavirus.

Speaking to Venezolana television channel from Maiquetia Airport, at Vargas state, Rodriguez assured that they also received safety suits and air purifiers.

The Venezuelan Executive Vice-President advanced that the Presidential Commission for Covid-19 Control would hold a video conference with Chinese specialists.

Delcy Rodriguez thanked the people and the President of China, Xi Jinping, for this generosity and solidarity. Venezuelan health authorities will deploy a case check for suspected Coronavirus this weekend, based on data obtained by the Ministry of Health.