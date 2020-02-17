Venezuela reaffirms commitment to peace and sovereignty

CARACAS, Venezuela.- President Nicolas Maduro reaffirmed the commitment to fight for peace and sovereignty in the country, on the anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Agreement reaffirming Venezuela’s right to Guayana Esequiba.

That agreement was 54 years ago to resolve the dispute between Venezuela and Great Britain over the border between Venezuela and British Guiana.

The treaty establishes the mechanisms for initiating a process for resolving the border-territorial dispute over the Guyana Esequiba, arising from Venezuelan containment before the United Nations in 1962.

Venezuela maintains its position of claiming a territory that considers its own by right, and the fight for the return of the Esequibo is one of the priorities of the Bolivarian Government.