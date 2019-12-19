Venezuela hails Vietnam´s Resistance Day celebration

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro welcomed the celebration of Vietnam’s People’s Resistance Day, which he called a symbol and historical reference for revolutionaries.

Through Twitter social network Maduro emphasized, from Venezuela, we follow this courageous example of unity and struggle to walk the path of struggle for a world free of hegemonic empires.

Vietnam´s Resistance Day refers to the events of 1946 when, after the triumph of the August Revolution and the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, the French imperialists accelerated actions to try to drown that nation’s independence.

Faced with the situation, Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh called for national resistance and urged the people to fight the plans of the invaders who wanted to restore colonial rule.