All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Venezuela Denounced U.S. Coercive Measures

Venezuela Denounced U.S. Coercive Measures

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Jorge Arreaza denounced U.S. economic sanctions to the Human Rights Council.

Jorge Arreaza denounced U.S. economic sanctions to the Human Rights Council.

GENEVA, Switzerland.- Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced U.S. economic sanctions with the UN Human Rights Council.

Obstructing access to food and medicine as a weapon for political coercion is a criminal action. Unilateral coercive measures effectively amount to weapons of mass destruction, the Minister said in Geneva.

The United States applies a battery of sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro’s government to force him to leave power. Washington supports opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as president-in- charge by half a hundred countries.

Arreaza said claimed Maduro himself called for collaboration in the UN system to generate a policy to break the blockade using Venezuela’s oil. However, the United Nations has done nothing.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.