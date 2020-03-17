Venezuela Declares Quarantine over Covid-19 Pandemic

CARACAS, Venezuela. – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro decreed quarantine, in force from this Tuesday throughout the national territory, to confront the coronavirus pandemic, in order to minimize the chances of its spread.

Maduro reported that health authorities detected 16 infected with the virus on Monday, to total 33 patients diagnosed since last Friday.

The Venezuelan President also said that the country has the necessary medicines to deal with the disease, while the Bolivarian National Armed Forces will monitor the compliance of the quarantine.

For his part, Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Pena assured that the Cuban medical brigade that will assist in the containment of the pandemic will be integrated into the Presidential Commission headed by Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.