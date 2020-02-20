Venezuela Boosts Social Programs

CARACAS, Venezuela.- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ratified his commitment to continue promoting the social programs developed by the country for the benefit of the people.

On the basis of the celebration this Thursday of World Social Justice Day, established by the United Nations, Maduro highlighted on t Twitter the achievements of the South American nation in that regard.

Next to the message is an image of seniors with their Homeland Card, as one of the tools within the system of social policies applied by the government.

Despite the impacts and consequences for the country of the coercive and unilateral measures applied by the U.S., the Venezuelan Government has not stopped any of these programs, and created others to boost attention to the most vulnerable groups in the population.