UK Appreciates Cuban Doctors´ Solidarity

LONDON, UK.- The Cuba Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom expressed its admiration and thanks to the doctors of the Island, who help fighting Covid-19 pandemic in the world.

In a message posted on Facebook and Twitter, the association highlighted the recent sending of health professionals to Venezuela, Suriname, Jamaica, and Italy, after claiming that Cuba continues to set an example.

The text also quotes Bruno Rodriguez, who, in confirming the departure of the medical brigades, recalled that during more than 60 years of Revolution, Havana has always defended solidarity as a principle.

The Cuba Solidarity Campaign in the UK praised last week the gesture of the island’s authorities, who facilitated the repatriation of the passengers on the British cruiser affected by Covid-19, when other governments refused to receive them.