U.S. Company Sanctioned for Trading with Cuba



WASHINGTON, USA – To eliminate its possible civil liability for apparent violations of Cuba’s Asset Control Regulations, U.S. company BIOMIN America, Inc. paid more than $250,000 to U.S. authorities.

According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the United States Treasury Department, that corporation, without its authorization, carried out 30 sales of agricultural products produced outside its territory to Alfarma S.A. in Cuba.

BIOMIN America, specialized in animal nutrition, enters the long list of American companies affected by the extraterritoriality of the White House´s blockade against the island.

Since the entry into force of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act last year, this extraterritorial nature of the embargo has become evident in Cuba’s commercial relations with companies producing all branches of economy.