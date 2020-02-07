All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»»Trump Says Impeachment Was Unfair

Trump Says Impeachment Was Unfair

0
By on International News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Trump says impeachment was unfair
WASHINGTON, USA. – U.S. President Donald Trump called the impeachment against him unfair and corrupt, and described as perfect his dealings with Ukraine, when even some Republicans deemed his actions inappropriate.

After being acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Republican President delivered a statement last Thursday in which he attacked Democrats for carrying out that process.

Trump used that address to present himself as a victim of opposition party lawmakers, and to thank members of his political body for standing by him during the trial.

As part of his speech, described as vindictive and vulgar by CNN, the head of State reiterated that Democrats have chased them from the very moment he became president.

 

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.