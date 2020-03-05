Trump Is Rated Incompetent in the Face of Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, USA.- Expert analysis on the spread of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States calls President Donald Trump incompetent this Thursday.

Local press reports point out that Trump is a threat to public health by confronting the scourge with disbelief and complete irresponsibility when he appears on television without providing programs or solutions to the epidemic.

Many question the American President´s words in ensuring that the virus is heavily controlled in their country, when previously the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the spread of Covid-19 was inevitable.

Experts say President Trump is falling into a trap by underestimating the scale of what’s coming very soon, minimizing danger and hiding information.