They highlight in France Cuba's resistance to U.S. aggression

PARIS, France.- The Cuba Cooperation France Association highlighted this Friday the resistance and unity of the island in the face of the escalation of the aggressiveness of the U.S. government in 2019.

The entity remarked that the obstacles created to Cuba by Donald Trump’s Administration seemed impassable, but once again the resistance of the Cuban people allowed it to find forces and solutions to maintain progress in the development of the country.

The previous year left a demonstration of Cubans’ ability to overcome the upsurge of the blockade, with a stable economy and untouched social protection, despite the unjust and illegal measures of the United States.

In this context, the Cuba Cooperation France Association ratified its support for Cuba in 2020 and its commitment to cooperation, as a way to oppose the economic, trade and financial blockade.