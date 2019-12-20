They celebrate in Belarus 61st Anniversary of Cuban Revolution



MINSK, Belarus.- The Cuban Embassy in Belarus organized an event for the 61st anniversary of the Cuban Revolution, during which the United States’ blockade against the island was condemned.

Cuba’s Ambassador Juan Valdes Figueroa highlighted key moments in the development of bilateral ties, in particular on the official visit to Belarus of the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and his talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

The speakers at the event emphasized that Cuba continues its economic and social development and appreciates the potentialities and prospects of collaboration with the brother European country.

Important personalities, leaders, entrepreneurs and accredited ambassadors, and Cuban residents in Belarus attended the official reception.