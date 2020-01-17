All for Joomla All for Webmasters
They Call in Colombia to Strengthen Social Mobilization

By on International News
They call in Colombia to strengthen social mobilization

Photo/Prensa Latina.

BOGOTA, Colombia. – Colombian senator and former presidential candidate Gustavo Petro stated that social mobilization in the country has to become much more powerful than the previous year.

The former Colombian presidential candidate expressed that the country faces a new reality, great social mobilization, demands of people on the street, free citizenship fighting for their rights, education, health, land and peace.

Petro, who is also a leader of the Colombia Humana Movement, pointed out that these rights, despite being recognized by the Constitution, are not fulfilled by successive governments that have attacked the quality of life of the Colombian people.

The politician emphasized that it is not the time of polls, it is time for the streets; Colombia, its people, must fight their dignity, therefore they need the active participation of citizens.

