They announce in Russia end of non-working days

MOSCOW, Russia.- Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this Tuesday the government’s new measures in support of the population and economy at the time of the new coronavirus.

Putin said that from this Tuesday on the period of non-working days ends in the country and for all economic spheres.

The Russian President highlighted the need to resume work in the energy industry and other basic areas, such as construction or agriculture, which do not include direct contacts with consumers, although he asserted that the easing of restrictions must be carried out with strict compliance with all conditions.

Putin explained that the self-isolation regime for a month led to a halt to the spread of the pandemic, and although the measure was extraordinary, it gave time to improve the preparedness of hospitals and the public health system in the face of the outbreak.