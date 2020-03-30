The World vs. Pandemic

WASHINGTON, USA – The United States, which leads the number of coronavirus infections, has so far recorded 291 deaths, of which more than a quarter have occurred in New York State.

Meanwhile the American Union thus becomes the new epicenter of the pandemic, Spain on Sunday recorded a higher peak among its statistics of 6,549 new cases of coronavirus and 838 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Germany is another of the most affected countries by Covid-19, after the United States, Italy, China and Spain. And not far from that list, the UK recorded, for the second day in a row, more than 200 deaths

For its part, the Russian capital will live from today the imposition of a quarantine, with permission to leave homes only for carriers of a safe conduct, a measure taken to curb contagion.