Syria expresses solidarity with Cuba facing US blockade

Damascus, Siryria.- The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has expressed solidarity with Cuba on Thursday facing the US-imposed blockade and sanctions, and considered they hinder efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic known as SARS-Cov-2.

Syria reiterates its full solidarity with Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and all countries subject to blockade and sanctions, and where the coronavirus pandemic has spread or is at risk of spreading, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

The United States and the European Union maintain their illegal restrictive and unilateral measures against several countries, some of which are suffering to a large extent from the impact of the new coronavirus, which, according to the note, it flagrantly violates Human Rights, values, and the more basic human principles, the document stressed.

Syria, whose people is suffering a terrorist aggression and unilateral coercive measures, calls on the international community to respect the principles of International Humanitarian Law and the health of human life, and work to lift those sanctions immediately, the text stated.

It also held the United States and its allies responsible for all the victims of the pandemic since its sanctions hinder efforts to fight and stop this virus, which, according to the Foreign Ministry, represents a serious threat to all humanity.